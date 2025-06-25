2CONS 2025 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Lance McInnish, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, pins the Meritorious Service Medal onto Lt. Col. Adam Vance, 2nd Contracting Squadron outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2025. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to any service member who distinguished themselves by either outstanding achievement or meritorious service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)