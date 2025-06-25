Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CONS 2025 Change of Command [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2CONS 2025 Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lance McInnish, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, pins the Meritorious Service Medal onto Lt. Col. Adam Vance, 2nd Contracting Squadron outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2025. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to any service member who distinguished themselves by either outstanding achievement or meritorious service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 16:58
    Photo ID: 9137467
    VIRIN: 250626-F-JL714-1016
    Resolution: 2048x1364
    Size: 455.05 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CONS 2025 Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2CONS 2025 Change of Command
    2CONS 2025 Change of Command
    2CONS 2025 Change of Command
    2CONS 2025 Change of Command
    2CONS 2025 Change of Command
    2CONS 2025 Change of Command
    2CONS 2025 Change of Command
    2CONS 2025 Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    contracting
    change of command
    2cons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download