Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Conducts LOA Checks [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kearsarge Conducts LOA Checks

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250626-N-RB295-1025 NORFOLK, Va. (June 26, 2025) Chief Machinist's Mate Austin Murphy, an assessor assigned to Afloat Training Group (ATG), conducts light off assessment checks during a walkthrough of an engineering space aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 26, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 13:04
    Photo ID: 9136486
    VIRIN: 250626-N-RB295-1025
    Resolution: 4429x3422
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts LOA Checks [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Kearsarge Gives Tour Of Ship To Sailors
    USS Kearsarge Gives Tour Of Ship To Foreign Sailors
    USS Kearsarge Gives Tour Of Ship To Foreign Sailors
    USS Kearsarge Gives Tour Of Ship To Foreign Sailors
    USS Kearsarge Gives Tour Of Ship To Foreign Sailors
    USS Kearsarge Gives Tour Of Ship To Foreign Sailors
    USS Kearsarge Gives Tour Of Ship To Foreign Sailors
    USS Kearsarge Gives Tour Of Ship To Foreign Sailors
    Kearsarge Conducts LOA Checks
    Kearsarge Conducts LOA Checks
    Kearsarge Conducts LOA Checks
    Kearsarge Conducts LOA Checks
    Kearsarge Conducts LOA Checks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ENGINEERING
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    USN
    ATG
    LOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download