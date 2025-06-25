USS Kearsarge Gives Tour Of Ship To Foreign Sailors

250604-N-EG735-2500, NORFOLK, Va. (June 4, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Demelew, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), to a German sailor during a tour, June 4, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)
