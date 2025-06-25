USS Kearsarge Gives Tour Of Ship To Foreign Sailors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250604-N-EG735-2305, NORFOLK, Va. (June 4, 2025) German sailors tour the bridge aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 4, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance to support its joint U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)