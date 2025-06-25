Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge Gives Tour Of Ship To Foreign Sailors [Image 3 of 13]

    USS Kearsarge Gives Tour Of Ship To Foreign Sailors

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250604-N-EG735-2141, NORFOLK, Va. (June 4, 2025) German sailors tour the flight deck during a visit aboard the Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 4, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance to support its joint U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 13:04
    VIRIN: 250604-N-EG735-2141
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kearsarge Gives Tour Of Ship To Foreign Sailors [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Allies
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Foregin Sailors

