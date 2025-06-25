Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Conducts LOA Checks [Image 11 of 13]

    Kearsarge Conducts LOA Checks

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250626-N-RB295-1014 NORFOLK, Va. (June 26, 2025) Chief Machinist's Mate Austin Murphy, right, an assessor assigned to Afloat Training Group (ATG), and Machinist's Mate 1st Class Zachry Grondin, left, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conduct light off assessment checks during a walkthrough of an engineering space, June 26, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts LOA Checks [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ENGINEERING
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    USN
    ATG
    LOA

