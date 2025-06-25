Kearsarge Conducts LOA Checks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250626-N-RB295-1014 NORFOLK, Va. (June 26, 2025) Chief Machinist's Mate Austin Murphy, right, an assessor assigned to Afloat Training Group (ATG), and Machinist's Mate 1st Class Zachry Grondin, left, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conduct light off assessment checks during a walkthrough of an engineering space, June 26, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)