Kearsarge Conducts LOA Checks

250626-N-RB295-1007 NORFOLK, Va. (June 26, 2025) Machinist's Mate 1st Class Zachry Grondin, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conducts light off assessment checks during a walkthrough of an engineering space, June 26, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)