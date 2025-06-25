Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 21, 2025) — Dr. Soi Jeong receives her diploma from Capt. Torrin Velaquez and Capt. Richard Gilliard during a graduation ceremony for the 2024–2025 class of Japanese Fellows at U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka. Since 1952, the hospital’s Japanese Fellowship Program has provided a year-long graduate medical education experience for Japanese physicians. Fellows rotate through outpatient and inpatient services while also serving as medical liaisons between USNH Yokosuka and local Japanese hospitals. (Photo by Ai Hazama)