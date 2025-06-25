YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 31, 2024) — U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka’s Japanese Fellows participate in the command Halloween costume contest. (From left to right) Drs. Tomoki Nagano, Yumi Yokota, Takaki Tanamoto, Soi Jeong, and Ryo Sakuma. (Photo by Ai Hazama)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 00:49
|Photo ID:
|9132613
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-SK815-1001
|Resolution:
|1920x1281
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese Fellows [Image 6 of 6], by AI HAZAMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.