YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 31, 2024) — U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka’s Japanese Fellows participate in the command Halloween costume contest. (From left to right) Drs. Tomoki Nagano, Yumi Yokota, Takaki Tanamoto, Soi Jeong, and Ryo Sakuma. (Photo by Ai Hazama)