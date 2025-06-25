Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Fellows [Image 2 of 6]

    Japanese Fellows

    JAPAN

    03.20.2025

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 20, 2025) — A group of Japanese Fellowship alumni view their own and other class photos displayed on the Japanese Fellowship Alumni wall on the 3rd floor of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka. The visit was part of a reunion reception and hospital tour hosted by current Japanese Fellows for alumni from graduating classes spanning 1962 to 2021. (Photo by Daniel Taylor)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
