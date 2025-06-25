A Legacy of Trust and Teamwork: Japanese Fellows Program Strengthens Medical Ties Across Japan

Photo By AI HAZAMA | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 22, 2025) Japanese Fellows from United States Navy Medicine...... read more read more Photo By AI HAZAMA | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 22, 2025) Japanese Fellows from United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka coordinated a mochitsuki (mochi pounding) cultural exchange event for their U.S. counterparts at United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka. Mochi, a popular Japanese snack, is made by pounding steamed short-grain Japanese sticky rice, called mochigome, with a wooden mallet during a ceremony called mochitsuki. The Fellowship Program at USNH Yokosuka is a year-long Japanese National Physician Graduate Medical Education Program that has actively trained Japanese physicians in a one-year rotating fellowship since 1952. Throughout the year, the Fellows learn outpatient and inpatient medicine and assist as medical liaisons between USNH Yokosuka and local Japanese hospitals. see less | View Image Page

In Japan, a long-running medical exchange program helps shape the way two U.S. military hospitals deliver care to service members and their families. The Japanese National Physician Fellowship Programs at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa and U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka embed host-nation physicians within their care teams, enhancing clinical collaboration, delivering high-quality healthcare, and advancing mission readiness through shared expertise.



For decades, the hospitals in Okinawa and Yokosuka, two of Defense Health Network Pacific Rim’s (DHN-PR) military medical treatment facilities (MTF), have hosted Japanese physicians through an initiative that blends immersive clinical training with cross-cultural teamwork. Each year, a small cohort of six to eight fellows joins the staff at these military hospitals to learn, teach, and connect through medicine.



Established in 1952 at Yokosuka and in 1990 at Okinawa, the fellowship programs bring licensed Japanese physicians into the MTFs for a yearlong immersion in Western medical practices and culture. Fellows gain exposure to the U.S. healthcare system and improve their English fluency through clinical rotations and educational conferences. They also serve as vital liaisons between Japanese hospitals and the MTFs when patients require care beyond the hospital’s walls.



The fellowship strengthens the connection between the American and Japanese healthcare systems, benefiting military personnel and their families by bridging language and cultural gaps and fostering strong relationships.



MUTUAL IMPACT THROUGH MEDICINE



The Japanese National Physician Fellowship Program embodies the spirit of collaboration, benefiting all involved. The fellows' expertise and perspectives on medical care in Japan bolster USNH Okinawa’s and USNH Yokosuka's healthcare delivery mission, ultimately strengthening medical readiness.



When service members and their families require specialized care not readily available at the MTF, they are referred to host-nation hospitals where the healthcare system can be different from what they're accustomed to in the U.S.



According to Cmdr. Benjamin Chi, orthopedic surgeon and executive director of Yokosuka’s program, the fellows are indispensable for providing patient care in Japan. As Japanese physicians, they understand the subtleties of the host-nation health care environment and help American physicians and patients navigate these unfamiliar waters



"The fellows act as subject matter experts on the topic of our host-nation’s medical practice habits and patterns," Chi said. "Our staff benefit in unmeasurable professional and personal ways."



USNHY Yokosuka’s Director Capt. Torrin Velazquez echoes that sentiment.



"The Japanese fellows are the bridge between our U.S. medical practice and the host-nation Japanese medical system,” said Velazquez. “Japan has one of the best medical systems in the world but that doesn’t matter if we cannot utilize that system for our patients. The fellows ensure that we can. The program enhances the exchange of medical knowledge between our two countries making us all better.”



When one patient at USNH Okinawa required an evaluation for possible skin cancer, Dr. Kei Narita, a current fellow, was able to explain how these types of referrals worked in Japan—patients are referred to dermatology before oncology—and she drafted a letter to facilitate the patient’s care at a Japanese hospital.



Dr. Ryo Sakuma, a Yokosuka alumnus, explained how fellows create understanding of the differences between the two systems.



"Japanese hospitals typically have strict visitation rules and follow different diagnostic pathways,” said Sakuma. “I helped clarify these differences to U.S. staff and patients before transfer and often negotiated with Japanese hospitals to make exceptions, ensuring smoother transitions and fewer misunderstandings. The fellows act as vital intermediaries, preventing potential friction and ensuring patient comfort.”



Having team members who are medical experts and speak both English and Japanese to coordinate patient care between the MTF and host-nation hospitals significantly enhances care and treatment and improves the patient experience.



“The Japanese medical system relies heavily on the communication directly between their physicians in any transfer of care,” said Chi. “The ease of communication of the clinical information about the patient often requires physician-level medical knowledge.”



CARE MEETS CULTURE



The MTFs provide a unique platform for the fellows to expand their clinical skills, refine their English, and gain a comprehensive understanding of Western medical practices that can shape their future careers.



The program’s long-term value for the fellows lies in what they take with them when their year at the MTFs is done. Some match into U.S. residency programs while others remain in Japan where they continue their medical careers—and may one day be on the receiving end of a patient transfer from an MTF—enriched by their understanding of American medical practices.



“One important aspect of this program is that we are trying to expose Japanese physicians who are interested in continuing their education in the United States to the U.S. system of medicine,” said Lt. Col. Caitlin Drumm, neonatologist and associate program director at USNH Okinawa. “The goal of their clinical rotations and educational curriculum is to improve their ability to communicate effectively in medical English and orient them to the typical processes in place at U.S. residency programs.”



According to Velazquez, the MTF staff even help the fellows study for U.S. licensing exams. “We do this because we have a vested interest in their future success because their success only strengthens the U.S.-Japanese relationship into the future."



Dr. Naoto Ueno’s professional journey is a testament to this. After completing his fellowship at USNH Yokosuka in 1990, he went on to eventually become director of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center, and he credits the training he received at the MTF as the foundation of his career.



"Teamwork was everything," Ueno said. "I learned the importance of a well-rounded, collaborative approach to patient care. Beyond the clinical training, I truly appreciated experiencing military medicine firsthand. This experience shaped my career by instilling strong personal discipline and reinforcing the essential value of team-based medicine—a principle I have promoted throughout my professional life."



His advice to future applicants considering an opportunity with the program: “Take it. It is an incredible opportunity—an experience that will open many doors for you, both personally and professionally.”



While the fellows gain valuable clinical knowledge, learn the art of medical diplomacy, and build a strong professional network, the program also provides more intangible benefits.



Dr. Soi Jeong, a recent Yokosuka graduate, said she improved essential soft skills such as flexibility and problem-solving while working to transfer patients. "I would not have learned the importance of these soft skills without this work experience.”



The fellows' cultural immersion extends far beyond the professional setting, as they become fully integrated into all facets of hospital life. In the words of Velazquez, “when they are part of the program, they are part of the hospital family.”



From participating in disaster drills to forging lasting friendships and taking part in community events, the program offers a one-of-a-kind and deeply rewarding experience.



Dr. Tomoki Nagano, who completed the program at Yokosuka this year, said, “outside of clinical training, I had opportunities to deepen my relationships through social activities like going out for meals and being invited to home parties, which helped me further develop my cross-cultural communication skills.”



At USNH Okinawa, Dr. Naoki Takayama, a 2025 graduate, attended a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the MTF in 2024. “I shared in American culture, and even shed tears together with Americans—an unforgettable experience.”



24/7 SUPPORT



One of the most important roles the fellows play is supporting urgent and emergent patient transfers to Japanese hospitals, serving as both interpreters and cultural liaisons to help guide patients and MTF staff through hospital protocols, communication gaps, and insurance requirements, which is crucial when every minute counts.



“Fellow doctors are on 24 hours, seven days, strongly supporting cases in critical condition requiring emergent transfer to higher level of care,” said Yumiko Hishinuma, program coordinator for Yokosuka who has been with the team for nearly two decades. “As bilingual medical doctors, they will be in the middle of U.S. and host nation providers when they discuss patients’ medical conditions.”



When a patient from the MTF is transferred to host-nation hospitals, a Japanese fellow accompanies them, said Hishinuma. This not only ensures accurate communication about their medical condition with the receiving hospital but also reduces the stress that language barriers can create for both patients and providers.



USNH Okinawa Director Capt. Kathleen Cooperman praised the fellows for their role in deepening trust with local hospitals and called them “life-saving bridges to our host-nation partners,” crediting them with improving communication and closing gaps with local hospitals.



“The Japanese Fellows program is not easy,” Cooperman said. “It calls for sacrificing time with friends and family. It demands humility in learning a new language. It requires hard work and long hours. And the biggest challenge is serving as the clinical expert and connector between the naval hospital and the host-nation medical system. Every fellow who graduates this program is the model of professional grit and should be extremely proud of all they’ve accomplished.”



BUILDING BRIDGES



Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, DHN-PR director, emphasized the fellowship’s value to the broader military health mission.



“In an increasingly complex global environment, the ability to adapt and collaborate across cultures is paramount," said Valdes. “This fellowship exemplifies that adaptability, equipping our medical personnel with the skills and understanding necessary to navigate diverse healthcare systems and ensure our beneficiaries receive the best possible care, wherever they are.”



It is this adaptability, embodied by the Japanese fellows at USNH Okinawa and USNH Yokosuka, that directly translates into enhanced mission readiness. Their ability to quickly and effectively bridge the differences between the U.S. and Japanese healthcare systems ensures service members and their families have uninterrupted access to the full spectrum of medical care—from specialized treatments to emergency interventions—regardless of whether it is provided within the MTF or at a Japanese hospital.



“This program is more than a bridge between two healthcare systems,” said Ryo Sakuma, a 2025 graduate of Yokosuka’s program. “It is a launchpad for personal development, professional growth, and international cooperation. I’m grateful to have contributed, even in a small way, to the care of U.S. service members and the strengthening of U.S.-Japan relations through medicine.”



Each April, a new class of fellows begin their journey. They carry forward a legacy, decades in the making, built on partnership, trust, and teamwork, delivering healthcare excellence to service members and their families serving in Japan.



“This fellowship is the most effective demonstration of the U.S. military’s commitment to health diplomacy in Japan,” said Chi.



FELLOW PERSPECTIVES



The program's success is a testament to the dedication and experiences of the Japanese physicians who participate each year. I had the opportunity to interview several of these fellows, and their reflections provide insight into the program's profound benefits—both professionally and personally. A few of their perspectives are shared below.



Shota Hioki, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Class of 2026:



“I have had the opportunity to engage in a case conference at the local hospital where a difficult emergency case was transferred to for further treatment. I was able to guide the discussion between the doctors from both sides on their perspectives of care and has successfully led to further case conferences in the future.”



Wataru Horiguchi, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Class of 2025:



“I hope my time here contributes to both high-quality patient care and to fostering mutual understanding between Japanese and American medical cultures. This experience has helped me grow professionally and personally, and I believe even small efforts in cultural exchange can leave a meaningful impact.”



Tomonari “Tom” Shimoda, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Class of 2026:



“There are numerous mentors who are always willing to reach out to the Japanese fellows. They take the moments to help us engage with patients under their supervision so that everyone can be reassured of the patient safety. Their contribution with didactics is helpful. We sincerely appreciate their tremendous support.”



Takaki Tanamoto, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Class of 2025:



“I discovered a strong emphasis on multidisciplinary teamwork and patient-centered care. For example, during labor inductions I attended, obstetricians, nurses, anesthesiologists, and even lactation consultants held brief but focused interdisciplinary huddles at each shift change—ensuring that everyone’s perspective was heard and that the patient’s preferences guided the plan.”



“The most enjoyable and meaningful part of this experience was being treated as a true colleague. Working alongside American providers as part of the team—rather than as a student or observer—helped me build confidence and feel a real sense of contribution.”



Yumi Yokota, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Class of 2025:



“Every time I transfer American patients, both American MTF staff and Japanese hospitals needed an interpreter, so I could help them have smooth communication by working as an interpreter. My 9 years of experience as a physician working in Japan also helped answer general questions from MTF staff about Japanese medicine.”