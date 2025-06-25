Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    03.21.2025

    Photo by AI HAZAMA 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 21, 2025) — Dr. Ryo Sakuma receives his diploma from Capt. Torrin Velaquez and Capt. Richard Gilliard during a graduation ceremony for the 2024–2025 class of Japanese Fellows at U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka. Since 1952, the hospital’s Japanese Fellowship Program has provided a year-long graduate medical education experience for Japanese physicians. Fellows rotate through outpatient and inpatient services while also serving as medical liaisons between USNH Yokosuka and local Japanese hospitals. (Photo by Ai Hazama)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 00:49
    Photo ID: 9132619
    VIRIN: 250321-N-SK815-1003
    Resolution: 1920x1483
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Japan
    Partnership
    USNMRTC Yokosuka

