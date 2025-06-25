Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Japanese Fellows

    JAPAN

    03.20.2025

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 20, 2025) — Cmdr. Benjamin Chi, Fellows Executive Program Director delivers a briefing on the current status of the Japanese Fellowship Program to a group of alumni during a reunion luncheon held at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s Officers’ Club. The 2024-25 class of Japanese Fellows hosted the reunion reception and guided tour of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka for alumni from graduating classes spanning 1962 to 2021. (Photo by Daniel Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 00:49
    Photo ID: 9132616
    VIRIN: 250320-N-WC492-1002
    Resolution: 1920x1278
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese Fellows [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Partnership
    USNMRTC Yokosuka

