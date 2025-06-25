Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 20, 2025) — Cmdr. Benjamin Chi, Fellows Executive Program Director delivers a briefing on the current status of the Japanese Fellowship Program to a group of alumni during a reunion luncheon held at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s Officers’ Club. The 2024-25 class of Japanese Fellows hosted the reunion reception and guided tour of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka for alumni from graduating classes spanning 1962 to 2021. (Photo by Daniel Taylor)