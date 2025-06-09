Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska [Image 7 of 7]

    108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    National Air and Space Intelligence Center

    U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Jake Landy, 108th Air Maintenance Squadron KC-46A Pegasus crew chief,assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, marshals a KC-46A Pegasus during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 17, 2025. One major distinction to RF-A is the presence of real surface-to-air and air-to-air threat replications through ‘Aggressor’ units, providing a realistic opposing force by employing enemy tactics during air combat training. In addition to focusing on air combat at the tactical and operational levels, the ‘Aggressor’ role expands training opportunities across the board, to include ground, space and cyberspace. This provides the most realistic simulated combat environment in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 01:27
    Photo ID: 9125389
    VIRIN: 250616-F-EZ422-1144
    Resolution: 4172x2347
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    Free and open Indo-Pacific
    RF-A 25-2

