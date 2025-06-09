108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Jake Landy, 108th Air Maintenance Squadron KC-46A Pegasus crew chief,assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, marshals a KC-46A Pegasus during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 17, 2025. One major distinction to RF-A is the presence of real surface-to-air and air-to-air threat replications through ‘Aggressor’ units, providing a realistic opposing force by employing enemy tactics during air combat training. In addition to focusing on air combat at the tactical and operational levels, the ‘Aggressor’ role expands training opportunities across the board, to include ground, space and cyberspace. This provides the most realistic simulated combat environment in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)