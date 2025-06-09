108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Ethans Collins, 673rd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, delivers fuel to a KC-46A Pegasus during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 16, 2025. This exercise simulates the complexities of potential Indo-Pacific scenarios, providing unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases, enhancing the U.S. military and its allies’ ability to respond effectively to contingencies in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)