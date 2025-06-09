Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska [Image 2 of 7]

    108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    National Air and Space Intelligence Center

    U.S. Air Force Airman Ethans Collins, 673rd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, delivers fuel to a KC-46A Pegasus during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 16, 2025. This exercise simulates the complexities of potential Indo-Pacific scenarios, providing unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases, enhancing the U.S. military and its allies’ ability to respond effectively to contingencies in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

