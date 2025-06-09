108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Valerie Heusler, left, 108th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, , and U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Richard Weaver, 108th AMXS avionics technician; both assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey; assigned, push a ladder toward an aircraft during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Alaska, June 16, 2025. This exercise is held in Alaska due to the state’s strategic value, in terms of combat training, its vast airspace, varied terrain and advanced range complexes. In Alaska, the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex provides more than 77,000 square miles of airspace, one conventional bombing range, and two tactical bombing ranges containing 510 different types of targets and 45 threat simulators, both manned and unmanned. This makes the JPARC the largest instrumented air, ground and electronic combat training range in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)