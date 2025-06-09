Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska [Image 1 of 7]

    108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    National Air and Space Intelligence Center

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Valerie Heusler, left, 108th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, , and U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Richard Weaver, 108th AMXS avionics technician; both assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey; assigned, push a ladder toward an aircraft during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Alaska, June 16, 2025. This exercise is held in Alaska due to the state’s strategic value, in terms of combat training, its vast airspace, varied terrain and advanced range complexes. In Alaska, the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex provides more than 77,000 square miles of airspace, one conventional bombing range, and two tactical bombing ranges containing 510 different types of targets and 45 threat simulators, both manned and unmanned. This makes the JPARC the largest instrumented air, ground and electronic combat training range in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 01:27
    Photo ID: 9125383
    VIRIN: 250616-F-EZ422-1004
    Resolution: 5513x3101
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PACAF
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    Free and open Indo-Pacific
    RF-A 25-2

