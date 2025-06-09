Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska [Image 4 of 7]

    108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    National Air and Space Intelligence Center

    U.S. Air National Guard maintainers assigned to the 108th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron,Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, conduct preventive maintenance before takeoff on a KC-46A Pegasus during exercise Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 17, 2025. This exercise dates back to 1975. Initially, the PACAF-sponsored exercise was held at Clark AB, Philippines, but was moved in 1992 when Mount Pinatubo erupted, forcing curtailment of operations there. The exercise was originally called Cope Thunder, and in 2006 it became Red Flag-Alaska.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

