108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska

U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Jake Landy, 108th Air Maintenance Squadron KC-46A Pegasus crew chief, from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey,, withdraws a “remove before flight” pin as part of pre-flight maintenance during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 17, 2025. This exercise simulates the complexities of potential Indo-Pacific scenarios, providing unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases, enhancing the U.S. military and its allies’ ability to respond effectively to contingencies in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)