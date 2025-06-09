Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska [Image 6 of 7]

    108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    National Air and Space Intelligence Center

    U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Jake Landy, 108th Air Maintenance Squadron KC-45A Pegasus crew chief, from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, flips a switch as part of pre-flight maintenance during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 17, 2025. As part of a continuing exercise series, RF-A has been regularly scheduled for more than 40 years and is unrelated to any current events. RF-A exercises are focused on improving the general combat readiness of U.S. and international forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 01:27
    Photo ID: 9125388
    VIRIN: 250616-F-EZ422-1083
    Resolution: 4946x2782
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, 108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska

    PACAF
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    Free and open Indo-Pacific
    RF-A 25-2

