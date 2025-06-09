108th AMXS practices how they play in Red Flag-Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Jake Landy, 108th Air Maintenance Squadron KC-45A Pegasus crew chief, from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, flips a switch as part of pre-flight maintenance during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 17, 2025. As part of a continuing exercise series, RF-A has been regularly scheduled for more than 40 years and is unrelated to any current events. RF-A exercises are focused on improving the general combat readiness of U.S. and international forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)