Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25

From left, Matthew Snyder, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa exercise planner, Mike Goodwin, USAFE-AFAFRICA exercise planner, and Royal Air Forces Atlantic Trident 25 lead planning member, pose for a photo during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Halli Air Base, Finland, June 18, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 is a recurring multinational training exercise between the U.S., U.K. and France to train in an interoperable environment, refining operational integration and ensuring Allied forces can seamlessly secure the Euro-Atlantic region. Finland hosted this iteration of the training series for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)