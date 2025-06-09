Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25 [Image 18 of 20]

    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25

    PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and French Air and Space Force members pour concrete to fill an airfield damage repair site during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Halli Air Base, Finland, June 18, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 provides advanced training opportunities in a joint operating environment, furthering Allied quick response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 10:11
    Photo ID: 9124556
    VIRIN: 250618-F-CP836-1172
    Resolution: 5154x3461
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25 [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Airfield Damage Repair
    Allies and partners
    Agile Combat Employment
    Atlantic Trident 25
    Cross-service training

