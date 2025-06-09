Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and French Air and Space Force members pour concrete to fill an airfield damage repair site during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Halli Air Base, Finland, June 18, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 provides advanced training opportunities in a joint operating environment, furthering Allied quick response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)