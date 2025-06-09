Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25

    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25

    PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    French Air and Space Force members pose for a photo during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Halli Air Base, Finland, June 18, 2025. U.S., U.K., and French forces completed airfield damage repair training, collaborating to bolster our collective capabilities and threat response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 10:11
    Photo ID: 9124553
    VIRIN: 250618-F-CP836-1005
    Resolution: 4951x3245
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FI
    TAGS

    Readiness
    Airfield Damage Repair
    Allies and partners
    Agile Combat Employment
    Atlantic Trident 25
    Cross-service training

