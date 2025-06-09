Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25 [Image 16 of 20]

    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25

    PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Royal Air Force members rake the concrete aggregate through the airfield damage repair site during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Halli Air Base, Finland, June 18, 2025. The Allies activated a multistep process working hand in hand to improve shared technical knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 10:11
    Photo ID: 9124554
    VIRIN: 250618-F-CP836-1199
    Resolution: 5424x3757
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FI
    Readiness
    Airfield Damage Repair
    Allies and partners
    Agile Combat Employment
    Atlantic Trident 25
    Cross-service training

