Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Royal Air Force members rake the concrete aggregate through the airfield damage repair site during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Halli Air Base, Finland, June 18, 2025. The Allies activated a multistep process working hand in hand to improve shared technical knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)