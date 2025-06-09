Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and French Air and Space Force members initiate tactical combat casualty care amid airfield damage repairs during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Halli Air Base, Finland, June 18, 2025. A simulated explosive incident during airfield damage repair training demonstrated seamless Allied integration throughout contested environments. Atlantic Trident 25 is part of a broader effort to rebuild U.S. warfighting capabilities, restore the warrior mindset and re-establish credible deterrence in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)