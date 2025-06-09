Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Air Force member, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kim John Lloyd De Ocampo, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and heavy equipment technician, pose for a photo during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Halli Air Base, Finland, June 18, 2025. AT 25 focuses on integrated operations with NATO Allies to ensure the alliance is capable of projecting lethality and readiness throughout the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification.)