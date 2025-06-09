Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25 [Image 19 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25

    PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    A Royal Air Force member, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kim John Lloyd De Ocampo, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and heavy equipment technician, pose for a photo during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Halli Air Base, Finland, June 18, 2025. AT 25 focuses on integrated operations with NATO Allies to ensure the alliance is capable of projecting lethality and readiness throughout the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 10:11
    Photo ID: 9124557
    VIRIN: 250618-F-CP836-1231
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25 [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25
    Airfield damage- repaired and ready at Atlantic Trident 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Airfield Damage Repair
    Allies and partners
    Agile Combat Employment
    Atlantic Trident 25
    Cross-service training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download