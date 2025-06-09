MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force — Darwin 25.3, plant a warning sign during Operation Render Safe 25.1 with service members from the Australian Defence Force, Canadian Army, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, French Army and British Army, Papua New Guinea Defence-Force and local authorities in the Rabaul, Kokopo, and Gazelle regions of Papa New Guinea, from June 3-14, 2025. Operation Render Safe 25.1 is an Australian-led, multinational mission to locate and dispose of unexploded World War II ordnance across the South Pacific, saving lives, supporting humanitarian efforts and strengthening interoperability among partner forces. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)