MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Declan Finnegan, an explosive ordnance disposal technician, with Marine Rotational Force Darwin – 25.3, plots the location of an unexploded ordnance in the Rabaul region of Papua New Guinea, on June 5, 2025. Operation Render Safe 25.1 is an Australian-led, multinational mission to locate and dispose of unexploded World War II ordnance across the South Pacific, saving lives, supporting humanitarian efforts and strengthening interoperability among partner forces. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)