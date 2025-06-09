Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1 [Image 9 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin and soldiers, alongside the Australian Defense Force, plot an area of interest with unexploded ordnance in the Rabaul region of Papua New Guinea, on June 5, 2025. Operation Render Safe 25.1 is an Australian-led, multinational mission to locate and dispose of unexploded World War II ordnance across the South Pacific, saving lives, supporting humanitarian efforts and strengthening interoperability among partner forces.MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 05:52
    Photo ID: 9124266
    VIRIN: 250605-M-JE726-2640
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: PG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1 [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Interoperability
    EOD
    AlliedNations
    MRF-D 25.3
    Operation Render Safe 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download