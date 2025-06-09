U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Rogers, an explosive ordnance disposal technician, with Marine Rotational Force Darwin – 25.3, takes a group photo with Locals of the Rabaul region in Papua New Guinea, on June 5, 2025. Operation Render Safe 25.1 is an Australian-led, multinational mission to locate and dispose of unexploded World War II ordnance across the South Pacific, saving lives, supporting humanitarian efforts and strengthening interoperability among partner forces. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9124265
|VIRIN:
|250605-M-JE726-2658
|Resolution:
|5011x2855
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|PG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1 [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.