    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1 [Image 8 of 12]

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Rogers, an explosive ordnance disposal technician, with Marine Rotational Force Darwin – 25.3, takes a group photo with Locals of the Rabaul region in Papua New Guinea, on June 5, 2025. Operation Render Safe 25.1 is an Australian-led, multinational mission to locate and dispose of unexploded World War II ordnance across the South Pacific, saving lives, supporting humanitarian efforts and strengthening interoperability among partner forces. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    USMC
    Interoperability
    EOD
    AlliedNations
    MRF-D 25.3
    Operation Render Safe 25-1

