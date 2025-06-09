MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin and soldiers, alongside the Australian Defense Force, receive help from locals in locating suspected unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the Rabaul region of Papua New Guinea, on June 5, 2025. Operation Render Safe 25.1 is an Australian-led, multinational mission to locate and dispose of unexploded World War II ordnance across the South Pacific, saving lives, supporting humanitarian efforts and strengthening interoperability among partner forces. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)