MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and partner nation forces participate in Operation Render Safe 25.1

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Rogers, an explosive ordnance disposal technician, with Marine Rotational Force Darwin – 25.3, measures unexploded ordnance (UXO) to identify the type of UXO in the Rabaul region of Papua New Guinea, on June 4, 2025. Operation Render Safe 25.1 is an Australian-led, multinational mission to locate and dispose of unexploded World War II ordnance across the South Pacific, saving lives, supporting humanitarian efforts and strengthening interoperability among partner forces. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9124258
|VIRIN:
|250604-M-JE726-2559
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|710.92 KB
|Location:
|PG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
