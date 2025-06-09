Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy display their aircraft during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 19, 2025. The 55th Paris Airshow is the world’s largest international Air and Space show. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)