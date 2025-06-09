Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A model rocket launches during the International Rocketry Challenge at the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 19, 2025. The competition brings together student teams from multiple countries to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics education. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)