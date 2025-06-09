Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 1 of 8]

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 19, 2025. The 55th Paris Airshow is the world’s largest international Air and Space show. This year’s event will feature an F-35A Lightning II demonstration and showcase U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy static aircraft and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    F-35A Lightning II
    Fight to win
    F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team
    Paris Airshow 2025

