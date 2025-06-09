Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 19, 2025. The 55th Paris Airshow is the world’s largest international Air and Space show. This year’s event will feature an F-35A Lightning II demonstration and showcase U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy static aircraft and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)