    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 5 of 8]

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A student prepares a model rocket during the International Rocketry Challenge at the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 19, 2025. The competition brings together student teams from multiple countries to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics education. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    International Rocketry Challenge
    Fight to win
    Paris Airshow 2025

