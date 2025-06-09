Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

French soldiers observe event activities during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 19, 2025. The engagement highlights U.S. military presence in Europe and emphasizes the importance of modernization, joint readiness, and integrated partnerships with NATO allies.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)