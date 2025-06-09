U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Megan McGowan, 105th Airlift Wing loadmaster, poses for a photo with cadets from the French Air and Space Youth Air Squadron in a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The engagement highlights U.S. military presence in Europe and emphasizes the importance of modernization, joint readiness, and integrated partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 03:05
|Photo ID:
|9124134
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-VB704-1166
|Resolution:
|7620x5080
|Size:
|14.91 MB
|Location:
|PARIS, PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.