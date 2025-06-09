Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Megan McGowan, 105th Airlift Wing loadmaster, poses for a photo with cadets from the French Air and Space Youth Air Squadron in a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The engagement highlights U.S. military presence in Europe and emphasizes the importance of modernization, joint readiness, and integrated partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 03:05
    Photo ID: 9124134
    VIRIN: 250618-F-VB704-1166
    Resolution: 7620x5080
    Size: 14.91 MB
    Location: PARIS, PARIS, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    C-17 Globemaster III
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Fight to win
    Paris Airshow 2025
    French Air and Space Youth Air Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download