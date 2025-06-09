Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 11 of 13]

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Easton Christensen, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron patrolman, poses for a photo with an attendee during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The international event showcases allied air and defense capabilities, reinforcing the United States' commitment to integrated deterrence and collective security alongside NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 03:05
    Photo ID: 9124132
    VIRIN: 250618-F-VB704-1300
    Resolution: 5867x4191
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: PARIS, PARIS, FR
