Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Easton Christensen, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron patrolman, poses for a photo with an attendee during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The international event showcases allied air and defense capabilities, reinforcing the United States' commitment to integrated deterrence and collective security alongside NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)