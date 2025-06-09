Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 12 of 13]

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter is displayed on the flight line as an aerial demonstration takes place overhead during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 03:05
    Photo ID: 9124133
    VIRIN: 250618-F-VB704-1327
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: PARIS, PARIS, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter
    Stronger Together
    Fight to win
    Paris Airshow 2025

