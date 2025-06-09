A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter is displayed on the flight line as an aerial demonstration takes place overhead during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 03:05
|Photo ID:
|9124133
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-VB704-1327
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|PARIS, PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.