Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter is displayed on the flight line as an aerial demonstration takes place overhead during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)