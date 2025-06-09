A German Air Force Eurofighter demo team member waves from a Eurocopter EC 665 Tigre attack helicopter during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The international event showcases allied air and defense capabilities, reinforcing the United States' commitment to integrated deterrence and collective security alongside NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 03:05
|Photo ID:
|9124129
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-VB704-1201
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.62 MB
|Location:
|PARIS, PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.