Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

A German Air Force Eurofighter demo team member waves from a Eurocopter EC 665 Tigre attack helicopter during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The international event showcases allied air and defense capabilities, reinforcing the United States' commitment to integrated deterrence and collective security alongside NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)