Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

A French working dog handler stands with her military working dog beside a 123rd Airlift Wing C-130 Super Hercules aircraft during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The engagement highlights U.S. military presence in Europe and emphasizes the importance of modernization, joint readiness, and integrated partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)