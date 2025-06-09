Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Mark Koroluk, 123rd Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules pilot, observes a Eurofighter Typhoon demonstration flight during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The engagement highlights U.S. military presence in Europe and emphasizes the importance of modernization, joint readiness, and integrated partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)