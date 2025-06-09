Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 10 of 13]

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Mark Koroluk, 123rd Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules pilot, observes a Eurofighter Typhoon demonstration flight during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The engagement highlights U.S. military presence in Europe and emphasizes the importance of modernization, joint readiness, and integrated partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 03:05
    Location: PARIS, PARIS, FR
    This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    C-130j Super Hercules
    Stronger Together
    Eurofighter Typhoon
    Fight to win
    Paris Airshow 2025

