Date Taken: 06.18.2025 Date Posted: 06.19.2025 05:07 Photo ID: 9123378 VIRIN: 250618-A-GS967-1147 Resolution: 3108x2074 Size: 2.53 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 3d Multi-Domain Task Force changes command on historic Palm Circle [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.