    3d Multi-Domain Task Force changes command on historic Palm Circle [Image 3 of 10]

    3d Multi-Domain Task Force changes command on historic Palm Circle

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    The 3d Multi-Domain Task Force conducts a change of command ceremony on historic Palm Circle at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 18, 2025, marking the formal transition of leadership from Brig. Gen. Michael D. Rose to Col. Wade A. Germann through the traditional passing of the unit colors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 05:07
    Photo ID: 9123370
    VIRIN: 250618-A-GS967-1690
    Resolution: 7969x5313
    Size: 33.57 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 3d Multi-Domain Task Force changes command on historic Palm Circle [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Fort Shafter
    Hawaii
    Palm Circle
    3MDTF

