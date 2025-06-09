Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Multi-Domain Task Force changes command on historic Palm Circle

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, presides over the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force change of command ceremony on historic Palm Circle at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 18, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 05:07
    VIRIN: 250618-A-GS967-9580
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Fort Shafter
    Hawaii
    Palm Circle
    3MDTF

