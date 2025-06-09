Date Taken: 06.18.2025 Date Posted: 06.19.2025 05:07 Photo ID: 9123374 VIRIN: 250618-A-GS967-9580 Resolution: 7982x5324 Size: 15.21 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 3d Multi-Domain Task Force changes command on historic Palm Circle [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.