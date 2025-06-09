3d Multi-Domain Task Force changes command on historic Palm Circle

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — The U.S. Army’s 3d Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF) held a change of command ceremony June 18, 2025, on historic Palm Circle, as Brig. Gen. Michael D. Rose relinquished command to Col. Wade A. Germann. The ceremony marked the conclusion of a transformative and impactful command under Brig. Gen. Rose and the start of a new chapter for the Army’s cutting-edge multi-domain force operating in the Indo-Pacific.



Brig. Gen. Rose, who assumed command of 3MDTF in June 2023, played a crucial role in enhancing the Task Force’s readiness and integration with Joint and regional partners and allies across all domains. Under his leadership, 3MDTF participated in key exercises across the theater as part of OPERATIONS PATHWAYS, demonstrating the synchronization of long-range precision fires, cyber, space, and information operations to project combat power across the Indo-Pacific Theater.



Presiding over the ceremony, Gen. Ronald P. Clark, Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, commended Brig. Gen. Mike Rose for his exceptional leadership and contributions to the 3d MDTF. “I’m exceptionally grateful for the tremendous efforts of our outgoing commander, Brigadier General Mike Rose,” said Clark. “You have generated lethality through tough and realistic training and applied exquisite effects with land forces who can fight on and from the land in combined, joint, and multi-domain environments.”



GEN Clark highlighted several Army firsts executed by 3d MDTF, including the first employment of the Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher (AML) and first Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) live fire west of the international dateline.



During his tenure, Brig. Gen. Rose emphasized experimentation, interoperability, and speed, driving the 3MDTF to implement concepts crucial for deterrence and joint campaigning. His time in command accelerated the integration of both Australian and United Kingdom personnel, transforming 3MDTF into a combined headquarters to become an embodiment of AUKUS Pillar 2 agreements. Furthermore, the unit's participation in major exercises, such as Talisman Sabre, Yama Sakura, and Valiant Shield, highlights its expanding operational reach and its ability to coordinate effects in real-time across the Indo-Pacific.



During his speech at the ceremony, BG Rose said, “We’ve gone from a concept to a campaign-ready force in record time. We’ve planned, rehearsed, and executed operations to span thousands of miles. We’ve operated across every domain — land, sea, air, space, and cyber — and we’ve integrated with every service in the Joint Force.”



Emphasizing the importance of 3MDTF’s integration with the Joint Force, partners, and allies, he continued, “We’ve trained and deployed with our allies and partners across the region — from Japan to the Philippines to Thailand, Korea, Singapore, India, and more. And most importantly, we’ve done our part to contribute to deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, creating new dilemmas — dilemmas for our adversaries — deterring aggression, and assuring allies and partners that the Army stands ready.”



Col. Germann assumes command with more than two decades of operational and strategic experience. His prior assignments include roles in joint and combined environments, and his leadership will continue to advance 3MDTF’s mission in support of integrated deterrence and dynamic campaigning.



After taking the podium, Col. Germann expressed his gratitude:

“I’m humbled to lead and work with the incredible men and women of the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force who stand before us today on this field and represent not just those here, but many others who are not here because they’re currently out on mission across the Indo-Pacific.”



Established in 2022, 3MDTF is the Army’s newest Multi-Domain Task Force and the second assigned to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Area of Operation. Headquartered at Fort Shafter, 3MDTF increases lethality of the Joint Force through the layering of kinetic and non-kinetic effects across multiple domains, enhancing deterrence and strengthening regional security.



The 3MDTF’s unique structure and capabilities reflect the Army’s modernization priorities and commitment to campaigning in competition, crisis, and conflict, and assuring partners and Allies throughout the Indo-Pacific.



“The change of command ceremony is a defining moment in the life of any organization, and the 3d MDTF is no different. But as leadership changes, our mission remains the same. We will continue to present complex dilemmas to our adversary across multiple domains to prevent war,” said Gen. Clark.



3MDTF remains ready to fight and win across all domains — anytime, anywhere.



HUNT FORWARD!

