3d Multi-Domain Task Force changes command on historic Palm Circle

The 3d Multi-Domain Task Force conducts a change of command ceremony on historic Palm Circle at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 18, 2025, marking the formal transition of leadership from Brig. Gen. Michael D. Rose to Col. Wade A. Germann through the traditional passing of the unit colors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 05:07
|Photo ID:
|9123369
|VIRIN:
|250618-A-GS967-7379
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|45.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
