3d Multi-Domain Task Force changes command on historic Palm Circle

Brig. Gen. Michael D. Rose relinquishes command of the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force to Col. Wade A. Germann during a change of command ceremony on historic Palm Circle at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 18, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)
|06.18.2025
|06.19.2025 05:07
|9123376
|250618-A-GS967-2091
|5758x3840
|9.22 MB
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|4
|0
