NPS Spring Graduates Challenged to Shape the Future of Warfare and Security

MONTEREY, Calif. - Graduating students from NPS’ applied physics program capture a group photo with department faculty during the school’s Spring Quarter Graduation ceremony, June 18, on the NPS campus. A total of 375 new alumni celebrated the completion of their NPS studies during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abreen Padeken)