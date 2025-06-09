Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Spring Graduates Challenged to Shape the Future of Warfare and Security [Image 3 of 4]

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Abreen Padeken 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    MONTEREY, Calif. - Graduating students from NPS’ applied physics program capture a group photo with department faculty during the school’s Spring Quarter Graduation ceremony, June 18, on the NPS campus. A total of 375 new alumni celebrated the completion of their NPS studies during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abreen Padeken)

    This work, NPS Spring Graduates Challenged to Shape the Future of Warfare and Security [Image 4 of 4], by SA Abreen Padeken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

