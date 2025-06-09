Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Spring Graduates Challenged to Shape the Future of Warfare and Security [Image 2 of 4]

    NPS Spring Graduates Challenged to Shape the Future of Warfare and Security

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janiel Adames 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    MONTEREY, Calif. - Rear Adm. Christopher J. Sweeney, Director of Integrated Warfare (N9I) on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations, offers the commencement address during the Naval Postgraduate School’s (NPS) Spring Quarter Graduation ceremony, June 18, emphasizing the critical role NPS graduates play in leading the Navy and Joint Force through accelerating strategic and technological change. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 18:55
    Photo ID: 9122977
    VIRIN: 250618-N-UT641-1255
    Resolution: 4488x3206
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
