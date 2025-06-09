NPS Spring Graduates Challenged to Shape the Future of Warfare and Security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MONTEREY, Calif. - Rear Adm. Christopher J. Sweeney, Director of Integrated Warfare (N9I) on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations, offers the commencement address during the Naval Postgraduate School’s (NPS) Spring Quarter Graduation ceremony, June 18, emphasizing the critical role NPS graduates play in leading the Navy and Joint Force through accelerating strategic and technological change. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)